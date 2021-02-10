Hunter's Home videos profile lives of slaves

Hunter’s Home is well-known as the residence of Minerva Ross Murrell, niece of Cherokee Chief John Ross, and her husband George Murrell, but the plantation was also home to more than 40 enslaved people by the time the Civil War started.
Now, the museum is sharing stories about the lives of those enslaved residents through a new video series, “Voices of Hunter’s Home.”
Through a collection of memories, newspaper articles, diaries, the freedman rolls and other documents, the staff at Hunter’s Home has been able to detail the day-to-day lives of those who worked on the plantation. In an attempt to fill the gaps in history where many people lost their voices, the videos can help Black people connect with ancestors, and allow others to examine the past so as not to repeat it.
Jennifer Frazee, historical interpreter at Hunter’s Home, said that as a Native, she knows – for the most part – where her family came from and various aspects of her ancestors.
“Our fellow citizens who are Black, and descended from enslaved people, do not have that,” she said. “They don’t have anything except for these stories from this point in time, because their history was kind of put on pause. So what we’re trying to do is not only teach the facts of life that happened, but – and historians say this all the time – if we don’t learn from it, then we’re going to continue to suffer from history. The only way we can be better is if we learn about that history and we make strides to be better.”
Some of the enslaved people were brought with the Murrell family when they moved from Tennessee to Indian Country in Park Hill. Lewis Ross, Minerva’s father, also brought 500 enslaved people to resell once he arrived in the area, and it is likely some of the plantation’s enslaved people were picked from the group. And when George’s father died, they inherited more.
They could have worked in the fields or in the house. The museum’s first video shares the lives of Andy, Sylvia, and Peggy, and how they spent their days, what their jobs were on site, and what tasks they had to carry out.
“I try to teach it in a way where they can see they were people and they can see that they had hope, they had dreams, and they had personalities,” said Frazee. “I try to humanize them. Then, in these [videos] are where we’re going deeper into that aspect and looking into the minutiae of their day-to-day lives.”
The videos are free to view and available through the Hunter’s Home Facebook page and Hunter’s Home Historic Site YouTube page. The first video details those who worked in the parlor and sitting room of Hunter’s Home. The next video tours are expected to come out Feb. 12, Feb. 19, and Feb. 26. Frazee is also working with descendants of enslaved people to find out more information about the history of those who resided in this area, as the topic is not something that only comes up one month out of the year.
“I know February is Black History Month, but for us as the site, since there was a huge population of Black people living there, pretty much every day is Black History Month at Hunter’s Home, and it’s very important it stays that way,” she said.
The indoors of Hunter’s Home is currently closed due to COVID-19, but the outside grounds are open for visitors to walk around the site and have tours. Panels from inside the home are set up outside so guests can see what it’s like.
