PARK HILL — The public is invited to learn about nature journaling practices during a workshop at Hunter’s Home in Park Hill on Saturday, March 18, from 1-2:30 p.m. It involves recording and sketching natural surroundings.
Artist Jim Mullenax of Rocky Pond Pen and Ink in Prairie Grove, Ark., will teach class participants about the process and importance of nature journaling. This family-friendly workshop is free with the regular cost of admission. Attendees should bring a blank notebook with them.
For more information, call 918-456-2751. Hunter’s Home is at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. Visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome to view admission prices.
