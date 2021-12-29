On Dec. 20, Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of Cherokee Nation signed an executive order asserting the tribe’s right for all of its citizens to hunt and fish within the Cherokee Reservation, which has prompted hunters throughout Cherokee Nation to address hunting in Northeastern Oklahoma.
“It's a historic event. I’ve heard people say for years that Cherokees ought to be able to hunt and fish within their own Cherokee Nation without having to be charged with a tag and a license. I even heard my dad say that once before. So now it’s taken place, and I’m glad to see that,” said Jerry Bigfeather, a Cherokee Elder who is also a hunter.
Bigfeather said that hunting means a lot to his family because it helps him to connect with his family and culture. His children are hunters, and he is teaching his grandchildren who are 10 and 11 years old.
“My son and daughter, they grew up hunting and still hunt. We just all enjoy being outdoors,” he said.
Bigfeather also said that the executive order doesn’t exempt Cherokee citizens or anyone else from breaking the law or causing destruction on the land.
“At the same time, we need to respect the laws and bag limits and not take advantage of hunting out of season. Be respectful of the land, the game, and the fish for future generations to enjoy as well,” said Bigfeather.
Curt Allen, a senior wildlife biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and avid hunter, will be hunting for doe until the end of the month. He said that quite a few people are getting out to take part in the holiday antlerless deer season which goes through Dec. 31, as well as archery season, which lasts through Jan. 15.
“Many people also use this time to get out and do some squirrel hunting, although squirrel activity is usually dropping off dramatically as we move into January. I’ve also had several calls about predator hunting in the last few days,” he said.
As deer season winds down, a lot of people will shift their aim toward wild hogs, which are available to harvest on private property year round. He encourages people when hunting on public land to check regulations for open dates and legal methods of take.
“It is currently duck season, but bird numbers in northeast Oklahoma have been low because of the very mild weather we have had so far,” said Allen.
Garrett Ford, agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, is a hunter who enjoys shooting rabbits, squirrels, and deer.
“I hunt my small game – rabbit and squirrel – at Cookson Wildlife Management Area according to ODWC regulations. I hunt deer on private land here in Tahlequah and near Sallisaw,” he said.
The Cookson WMA is home to a number of game species of interest, including bear; deer; turkey; quail; rabbit; squirrel; furbearers – coyote, bobcat, gray fox and raccoon; dove, waterfowl, and elk. Non-game species of interest on the land include bald eagles, other non-game birds, bats, and nine different species of salamanders.
For information on gaming and seasons, visit the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation at https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/.
