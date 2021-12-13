OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor is bent on destroying tribal sovereignty, even if it means abandoning hunting and fishing compacts that generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue, the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation said Monday.
However, the governor said it is only fair for tribal members to pay the same cost to hunt and fish as other Oklahoma residents.
Representatives of two of the state’s five most powerful tribes said Gov. Kevin Stitt had decided to end the state’s hunting and fishing compacts with the Choctaw and Cherokee nations when they expire Dec. 31.
The compacts have been in place since 2015 and 2016 following an agreement with former Republican Gov. Mary Fallin. They were heralded as the first of their kind in the country, and the two agreements have generated close to $38 million in new revenue for the state since 2015. They allowed Oklahoma to leverage federal funding to help cover the state’s costs of wildlife management, operations, conservation and enforcement, tribal officials said.
Stitt’s plan to end the compacts with the Choctaw and Cherokee nations has become the latest flashpoint with tribal leaders following two federal court rulings that have upheld and strengthened tribal sovereignty.
“Unfortunately, this is consistent with what we’ve seen from the governor since the (U.S) Supreme Court’s McGirt decision,” said Chuck Hoskin Jr., the Cherokee Nation principal chief, in a statement. “Whenever there is an opportunity to cooperate with tribes — whether on keeping criminals off the streets or on hunting and fishing rights — the governor has instead sought to undermine collaboration and claim McGirt created chaos. I promise the citizens of the Cherokee Nation that I will continue to aggressively defend our treaty rights and sovereignty against these attacks.”
Stitt has been at odds with tribes since 2019 when he contended — incorrectly — that the state’s gaming compacts did not automatically renew, and Native American tribes sued him, asking a federal judge to end the impasse. After months of litigation, a federal judge ultimately ruled that the compacts did in fact auto-renew.
The situation grew more acrimonious after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July 2020 that the state did not have the jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes committed by Native Americans on Muscogee reservation land in eastern Oklahoma. In June 2021, the Attorney General’s Office sued federal officials for attempting to strip the state of its authority to regulate coal mining and reclamation operations, and state officials have reported some people are refusing to pay taxes because they refuse to acknowledge Oklahoma’s sovereign authority.
Hoskin said that the hunting and fishing decision is “tremendously disappointing” for every Oklahoman and for future generations that would have benefited from federal funding to support wildlife management and conservation.
Under Cherokee Nation’s agreement, the tribe paid $2 per license and purchased about 150,000 a year. Those included deer and turkey tags and allowed the license holder to hunt or fish anywhere in the state.
State officials reportedly told tribal leaders that citizens can pay the full price of $53 when the compacts expire Dec. 31.
“Gov. Stitt believes that all Oklahomans should receive equal treatment under the law and offered both the Cherokee Nation and the Choctaw Nation the opportunity to enter into a compact to purchase licenses for their members by paying the same price as Oklahomans who are not tribal members,” said Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman. “Personal attacks on the governor will not deter him from protecting the interests of all 4 million Oklahomans, including the state’s wildlife and natural resources.”
Until now, renewal of the hunting and fishing compacts was a routine matter, said Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton. Stitt, himself, had twice renewed them and publicized the agreements.
“The question people keep asking me is why has he changed the philosophy?” Batton said. “And you know, I can’t answer that question. Only he can answer that.”
Tribes have guaranteed hunting and fishing rights on their reservations under their federal treaties, but supporters said the compacts with the Choctaws and Cherokees led to a coordinated, intergovernmental system.
Under the Choctaw Nation’s agreement, the tribe purchased at least 50,000 licenses at $2 each. With fees, the tribe paid the state wildlife department around $300,000. About 33,000 of those licenses were ultimately used by tribal citizens.
Batton said Stitt has argued that the licenses are sold at a discounted rate, but counting the federal funds the compacts generate and by the time the tribes contribute, it’s not discounted at all.
With millions in revenue now expected to dry up, Batton said perhaps lawmakers will have to increase the cost of state hunting and fishing licenses to make up the difference.
Batton said the compacts provided great financial and cultural benefit to both the state and tribal members, but he said it is unfortunate that Stitt has once again decided to let his personal concerns outweigh what is best for the people he was elected to represent, putting conflict above cooperation.
Batton also said he hopes Stitt will change his stance, respect tribal sovereignty, protect wildlife, generate revenue and improve the quality of life for Oklahomans.
Both tribal leaders said they’ll assert their treaty rights to hunt and fish. Their citizens will be able to hunt and fish on their respective tribal lands without a license.
It wasn’t immediately clear if non-Cherokee citizens will have to purchase an additional hunting and fishing license in order to hunt on reservation lands in the future. Non-Choctaw will still be able to hunt public lands in southeast Oklahoma with their state hunting license.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.