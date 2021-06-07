Tahlequah resident Emily Hutchins has been named as Salutatorian for EPIC Charter Schools, Oklahoma’s premiere online school system. Hutchins earned an overall GPA of 4.2 and is a member of the National Honor Society and was named to the EPIC Superintendent’s Honor Roll as well. She is graduating in a class of 2,300 students from across Oklahoma and will participate in commencement ceremonies at OneOK Stadium on Friday.
Throughout her educational career, Hutchins as participated in the Duke University Talent Identification Program where she attended Duke’s in-person summer program and received college credit in Constitutional Law, Marine Biology and Social Psychology. After attending public school in Tahlequah and Cherokee County, she transferred to EPIC for her 7th-grade year. Her benchmark test scored higher than high school level so she was able to skip her 8th-grade year and begin high school with the system, where she began taking concurrent classes at NSU and was accepted into the Oklahoma School of Science and Math where she took courses in calculus and physics.
“I am very thankful for my family and friends for supporting me,” Hutchins said. “My parents have encouraged me immensely. I will do my best to make them proud and honor the talents God has given me.”
Her plans are to attend the University of Arkansas where she was accepted into the Fullbright College of Art and Sciences Honor College and will be majoring in Biochemistry. Her future plans are to pursue a graduate degree with a future career in medical research or medical engineering.
Her volunteer activities include Tahlequah Roots Church, the Tahlequah Day Center and Cherokee County Relay for Life. She also enjoys painting, reading, playing the piano, cooking and traveling when time allows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.