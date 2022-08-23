Hybrid, electric vehicles increasing in popularity

Hybrid and electric vehicles have been around for years, but a few new makes and models have emerged on the market.
Rudi Nolan, sales manager at Stuteville Ford, said Ford has several hybrids and electric cars. He pointed to a bright red pickup sitting outside the dealership on Tuesday.
“We have the Lightning, an all electric F-150,” said Nolan. “It’s brand-new for model year 2022.”
He said they’ve also sold “quite a few” all-electric Mustang Mach-E cars.
Nolan said the hybrids are popular – much more so than the electric cars, although hybrid power-chains are becoming difficult to get. He said the hybrid Ford Escape was the first model to be constrained to due to this issue.
When it comes to consumers, he said, some are confused about how electric cars work.
“Many have asked if it needs an oil change and they’re shocked when it doesn’t,” said Nolan.
To keep these cars charged and ready, Nolan said there are a couple of charging stations around Tahlequah, as well as two at the Stuteville Ford dealership: one out front and one in the service area.
As of Aug. 23, there are a couple of charging stations in Tahlequah, according to PlugShare. These are located by the Thunder Bowl, the Tahlequah Splash Pad, and Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission downtown.
For drivers headed out of town, Nolan offered another solution.
“One of the things Ford has is an app and in-car navigation that tells you where the next [charging station] is,” he said.
This allows drivers to plan out trips ahead of time.
Rory Robertson, sales manager at Tommy Nix Auto Group, said the main electric vehicle Chevrolet has out right now is the Bolt.
From other car manufacturers, Robertson said, there are some new plug-manufacturers hybrids they have had for about a year.
“There’s a Jeep Hybrid,” he said. “We also have a Chrysler Pacifica. That has a 25- to 30-mile range.”
Robertson said listed some other cars available from the dealership.
“We’ve a new [Dodge] Challenger and a [Chevrolet] Equinox,” said Robertson.
The Honda Accord is a very popular model, and depending on the vehicle and whether it's traveling on mostly highways or city streets, it can get between 35 and 45 miles per gallon. A fully electric model, the Prologue, is due out in 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.