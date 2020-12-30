Hydroponic systems allow plants to grow inside all year

With winter here, many locals may not be thinking about gardening, but fresh fruits, vegetables, and other plants, such as herbs, can be grown year round in a hydroponic system.
In Greek, the word "hydro" means water, while "ponos" means labor.
Hydroponics is the growing of plants in a liquid nutrient solution with or without the use of artificial media, according to Arjina Shrestha with the OSU Extension Office.
Hydroponic systems can either be liquid, which have no supporting medium for the plant roots, or aggregate, which have a solid medium of support. Mediums can include expanded clay, coir, perlite, vermiculite, brick shards, polystyrene packing peanuts, and wood fiber.
Hydroponics can be a solution for places where in-ground agriculture or gardening is not possible due to soil conditions or climate.
Jackie Guinn owns Jus Grow Me, a hydroponic and organic grow supply shop in Tahlequah. Her husband, Steve, started using hydroponic systems to grow vegetables and then she joined in, and they have been doing it for about five years.
"It's just growing with water and nutrients. It's very easy. It takes little to no space," said Guinn. "It's more beneficial to me to do it in hydro than outside. You can grow all year long. It cuts costs way down. The yield is great. You can produce any vegetables or fruits you enjoy."
Guinn said she currently has a lot of tomatoes growing at home, and she is considering growing an avocado plant.
Hydroponic systems can be made using a simple 5-gallon bucket or growers can invest in large, closet-like setups.
"You can build all types of contraptions. We have one where you can grow 25 heads of lettuce on a back balcony using PVC pipes," said Guinn. "You can build systems from buckets, Rubbermaid containers, 5-gallon tubs. We can build it for you, too."
Jus Grow Me hosts different classes each month, and the next Hydro 101 class will be Jan. 16. Each class is limited to 10 people and masks are required.
George McLaughlin with Green Country Seed Savers said he has not tried growing with hydroponics, but he knows that it does work. He said when he was part of a Bible Institute mission in Mexico in the 1990s, they had begun a project to grow tilapia and then use the nutrients in that water to grow food. While he was excited about the project, it did fall through.
"I have a lot of ground and that keeps me busy," he said. "I know it works. Dr. Allen McKee recently designed and built a greenhouse, and is using aquaculture. He is raising veggies with fish in the water."
Hydroponics can give a grower more control of nutrient content, pH and growing environment. Guinn said that the pH levels in the water being used is important.
"Tap water is so high. You want the pH to be between 6.5 and 7. Rainwater is perfect pH. I collect rainwater," said Guinn.
The water and nutrient levels need to be checked and maintained. As the plants grow larger, water will need to be added more often or in larger amounts.
Guinn recommends changing out the water once a month and cleaning the containers, if possible.
Efficient lighting is also important when growing indoors. Guinn recommends sodium or LED lights. The type of lights and the time they are left on depends on the stage of the plant.
"In the vegetation stage, you want 16 hours of light, and eight hours of complete dark. For flowering, it's 12 and 12. This will give you cool blooms for your vegetables or medical marijuana," said Guinn.
Some additional benefits of hydroponics include: soil-related insects, fungi, and bacteria are reduced or eliminated; no weeding or cultivation is required; and crops can be set up higher to improve working conditions.
Learn more
To learn more about hydroponics and the various systems, visit extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/hydroponics.html.
