Hypochlorous still available to area residents for dispersal

A hypochlorous acid dispersing machine is still free to area residents who need the chemical in the battle against COVID.
The chemical was made available in 2020 as COVID cases spiked across the nation. District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall said they can produce up to 27 gallons per hour at the Community Building, where it's given out.
"It's free to the public and it's proved to be an excellent disinfectant," said Hall.
The chemical can be sprayed or wiped on surfaces to kill viruses as well as bacteria.
Hypochlorous acid is a weak acid that forms when chlorine dissolves in water and partially dissociates. The chemicals forming hypochlorite - ClO, HClO and ClO - are oxidizers, and the primary disinfection agents of chlorine solutions.
"The hypochlorous acid moves quickly, able to oxidize the bacteria in a matter of seconds, while the hypochlorite ion might take up to a half hour to do the same," says hypochlorousacid.com. "Germ surfaces carry a negative electrical charge, which results in a repulsion of the negatively charged hypochlorite ion to the area of the germ surfaces, making hypochlorite ion less effective at killing germs."
A good method of dispersing the chemical is through a spray bottle that shoots a fine mist onto surfaces. Hall has said the chemical is more effective than hand sanitizer.
Service Wing Organic Solutions LLC is the company that designed the dispersal machine. The pick-up location is on the west side of the Community Building on College Avenue. Residents are advised to bring their own clean containers to be filled.
About 2,100 gallons have been handed out since the chemical became available in November 2020.
More than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Cherokee County over the past week, but no new deaths, according to various online health sources. Oklahoma has now listed 979,349 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Feb. 1 that 98,659 cases were active. Friday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 13,341. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 8,068.
On Feb.1, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 12,495 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths in the county sits at 130. Cherokee County remains at the "red," or high level, for transmitting infections. Protocols are still being stressed by health care officials.
Those include wearing facial masks indoors; social distancing of at least 6 feet; and close monitoring of personal health.
As of Feb. 1, the OSDH reported 5,4560,885 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,171,002 series completed.
Get help
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
