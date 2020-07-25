STILLWATER – Registration is open for the 2020 ICBS Show, an annual event that offers businesses help working with state and federal government agencies. This year’s summit will be Aug. 18-20.
The networking and business opportunity event will be online at www.icbsshow.com this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Registration is available at www.icbsshow.com/register for $35 and it covers all three days of the event.
Training sessions include federal regulatory and legal changes, the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, and General Service Administration Federal Supply Schedules. Other topics include the Integrated Award Environment and Small Business Administration program changes, such as the Women-Owned Small Business and HUBZone programs. Business matching, connecting businesses with potential partners in government, will take place Aug. 19-20.
The Oklahoma Procurement Technical Assistance Center Division of CareerTech and Tribal Government Institute are presenting the show, which has taken place annually since 2006.
“We have retained much of the successful format of ICBS as we moved it virtual this year,” said Carter Merkle, program manager of OkPTAC. “We have a similar lineup of briefings, and we are excited to offer a virtual matchmaking that appears to be as good for our participants as our popular in-person event each year.
“What we haven’t tackled this year is a virtual exhibit hall and sponsorships, which could be something developed in the future, but we hope to bring people together in person next year, possibly with enhancements using the virtual meeting skills we are learning this year.”
The ICBS Show is online only to avoid spreading COVID-19 while also continuing to help businesses and individuals network, learn and meet potential new customers. The virtual platform may also result in new matchmaking participants by removing barriers such as travel costs. Early interest has been strong among personnel from several government agencies, Merkle said.
For more information, contact Merkle at 405-612-7386 or carter.merkle@careertech.ok.gov.
Go to www.icbsshow.com or www.facebook.com/icbsshow/ for event and contact information.
