Campus Director Vicki Bush announced that 131 students have earned Certificates of Completion during graduation ceremonies at the ICTC-Tahlequah campus on May 18.
Spring 2022 graduates are as follows:
Auto collision repair: Daniel Allen, Maya Dabney, Nate Fields, Seth Purscelley, Jose Romero, Kevin Sierra, and Keegan Smith.
Automotive service technician: Caleb Caffey, Michael Chambers, Christian Garcia, Sammie Girty, Katelynn Gourd, Jovanny Gonzalez, Joshua Hackworth, Kelby Lenard, Trebor McFarland, Thomas Pritchett, Alberto Sanchez, Maurillo Sierra, and Aidan Watts.
Business management and administration: Maria Chavez, Ivory Durden, Prisila Eligio, Haily Hothouse, Leslie Lopez, Melia McAtee, Jacee Reese, and Chalei Welch.
Criminal Justice: Marisol Avalos, Alexys Cartwright, Ryan Christie, Russell Dibler, Sandra Jerzyk, Brionka Magareno, Naida Rodriguez, Elizabeth Sandiford, and Charles Williams.
Health Careers: Daisy Bevilacqua, Tia Bunch, Abigail Cacy, David Cox, Elizabeth Cox, Rylee Crow, Hailey Dotson, Libby Eastham, Emily Eligio, Gabriel Enlow, Kaelee Fourkiller, Lilyann Hammer, Kandace Haney, Makayla Horn, Alan Iglesias, BreAnna Ingram, Nyekeila Marshall, Maria Martinez, Montana Matthews, Jacsiri Mojica, Dylan Moore, Emily Morrison, Vanessa Ortiz, Macy Osburn, Emily Ramos, Trinity Reed, Kadence Snell, Jenna Stovall, Madison Tidwell, Michelle Vega, Abigail Walker, and Megan Wyers.
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning: Winter Birdtail, Jacob Brown, Kyle Carder, Dillon Elrod, Colton Mahaney, Jonmark Morton, Tyler Petree, Ismael Reyes, Trenton Roberts, Boom Rollice, Zachary Stone, Petra Sustaita, and Gabriel Vance.
Heavy Equipment: Fidel Avalos, Christopher "C.J." Blair, William Brown, Kyle Burson, Evan Carr, Efrain Garcia, Jared Hallum, Luis Hernandez, Shane Holloway, Manue Martinez, Nicholas Pacheco, David Resecker, John Ruben, Dakota Sanchez, and Jaime Sierra.
Electrician Trades: Carl Barnett, Sean Downey, Julian Eligio, Shay Flores, Brady Perez, and Isaac Torrento.
Service Innovations: Landon Bodien, William Carr, Alisha Eligio, Hayden Girty, Eric Palacios, and Carl Rossignol.
Information Technology: Eagle Birdtail, Marshall Brown, Sean Carr, Mario DelaHoya, Jameson Pack, Samuel Shankle, Bryce Stowe, and Alec Willard. Welding: Aidan Coleman, Ruben Eillis, Lane Gordon, Daniel Herrera, Langston Hughes, Hunter Jones, Jonathon Lyman, Jordy Marquez, Johnathan Owen, Colton Swafford, Wyatt Thurber, and Jon Wisby.
ICTC is one of 29 Oklahoma technology centers that develop students for success in the workplace by providing career and technical training and preparing students for advanced educational opportunities.
