Campus Director Vicki Bush has announced that 124 students have earned Certificates of Completion during graduation ceremonies at the Indian Capital Technology Center-Tahlequah campus on May 19, 2023.
Spring 2023 graduates are listed by subject area.
Auto collision repair: Benjamin Jackson, Gavin Matthews, Alexis Munoz, Bo Phillips, Marcella Smith, and Shawnda Thompson.
Automotive service technician – Elisha Bird, Brandon Cole, Roman Couch, Lakota Doublehead, Jade Dubiak, Austin May, Isaak McColpin, Charles Moreno, Brock Neugin, Sage Roach, Luis Santana, Caleb Simmons, and Dustin Wyman.
Business management and administration: Jennifer Downing, Maria Johnston, Britany Juarez, Kiara Mabery, Maegan McDaniel, Lilly Olvera, Madison Ridenhour, Judith Trejo, and Emily Turner.
Electrician trades: Hunter Clay, Gerardo Colunga, Caleb Dotson, Johnny Ibarra, Anthony Lara, Johnny Marquez, Andrew Morgans, Brady Murphy, Daris Paine, Emmanuel Santana, and Ivan Vazquez.
Health careers: Genesis Aguilera, Elianah Auguston, Malory Blair, Emaline Bolding, Addison Brackett, Xarra Carshall, Margaret Carter, Lyndee Davenport, Emiliano Diaz, Aliza Dietz, Awnesty Egans, Yaresly Eligio, Rosalie Eslick, Alyssa Fair, Kara Foreman, Laura Foster, Nayeli Garcia, Makinzy Hardin, Evan Harkreader, Milee Hubbard, Kamilyah Johnson, Emalee Kelley, Brea Lamb, Sarahi Lopez, Makayla Malenski, Kaydence Mayberry, Ethan Morrison, Laira Neumeyer, Amelia Nunnery, Selena Olvera, Karina Ortega, Tristan Reese, Allyson Sapp, Nicholas Stone, Dayanara Torres, Yulissa Vazquez, Adamary Vega, Johanna Warner, and Lexye Wright.
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning: Coda Bunch, Sergio Cantu, Marcel DeLa Riva, Keaton Gibbs, Adam Grayson, Eli Hammer, Justin Kelley, Lane Matlock, Braylon McDowell, Jathan Rogers, Jordan Thomas, and James Vance.
Heavy equipment: Darran Bird, Javan Hickman, Wyatt Howard, James Jones, Ashton Kinsey, Jackson Metz, and Gavyn Ryals.
Service innovations: Jason Armontrout, Ryan Coachman, Kitana Diver, Rosco Dunn, Bobby Englebright, Carlos Trujillo, and Faira White.
Information technology: Kendall Collins, Marco Garcia, Matthew Langston, Elijah Lindstrom, William Lowrey, Jasmine Moreno, Kyle Ogle, Miles Ray, and Henry Sumner.
Welding: Joseph Brown, Derek Evans, Braeden Hopkins, Brandon Jones, Parker Lane, Cade Mashburn, Andrew Porter, Bennett Sams, Adam Vazquez, Joseph Walker, and Tate Whittmore.
Indian Capital Technology Center is one of 29 Oklahoma technology centers that develop students for success in the workplace by providing career and technical training and preparing students for advanced educational opportunities. ICTC is proud of their 2022-'23 graduates and all their accomplishments, and they wish these students continued success in their future achievements.
