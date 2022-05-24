ICTC breaks ground for area campus

WAGONER - Indian Capital Technology Center Board of Education members, Superintendent Tony Pivec, and Wagoner County and Coweta City officials broke ground Friday afternoon for the new ICTC Wagoner County campus to meet the growing demands of the Coweta, Wagoner, Porter, Haskell and surrounding areas.
The location of the campus is near the Wagoner/Coweta exit of the Muskogee Turnpike and is near Coweta High School on State Highway 51.
ICTC plans to open six initial programs including Health Careers Certification, Practical Nursing, Automotive Service Technology, Cosmetology, Welding, and Plumbing, along with a Student Services and Administration Building and Bus Barn, in addition to a Multipurpose Center for community use at this location. Dirt work is currently being done for the addition of four more programs in the future.
