Indian Capital Technology Center-Tahlequah Campus Director Vicki Bush has announced that classes will begin Aug. 11, for all full-time day programs at the Tahlequah campus.
The morning session runs from 8-11 a.m. and the afternoon session runs from 12-3 p.m.
Bus transportation is provided to and from partner high schools for secondary students who are currently enrolled at ICTC.
Buses will begin running their regular routes on Aug. 11, and all secondary students are expected to start on this date regardless of the date their high school begins.
For more information regarding career training opportunities and services provided by ICTC-Tahlequah, call 918-456-2594 or 1-800-340-2594.
