Indian Capital Technology Center classes will begin Aug. 8 for all full-time day programs at the Tahlequah campus.
The morning session runs from 8-11 a.m., and the afternoon session runs noon to 3 p.m.
Bus transportation is provided to and from partner high schools for secondary students who are currently enrolled at ICTC. Buses will begin running their regular routes on Aug. 8, and all secondary students are expected to start on this date, regardless of the date their high schools begin.
Full-time day programs available at the ICTC-Tahlequah campus include: auto collision repair technology, automotive service technology, business management and administration, carpentry, criminal justice, health careers certification, heating and air, heavy equipment, information technology, practical nursing, service careers, and welding.
For more information about career training opportunities and services provided by ICTC-Tahlequah, call 918-456-2594 or 800-340-2594.
