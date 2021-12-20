Indian Capital Technology Center and Connors State College held their Physical Therapist Assistant graduation ceremony in the Perry Conference Center of the ICTC-Muskogee campus on Dec. 13. Completion certificates were awarded to 10 students who completed the PTA program.
Students who were recognized include: Cassie Garoutte, Jordan Kight, Jensen Martin, Rachel McElmurry, Shelby McGlothlin, Emilee Rigsby, Madison Shipman, Erica Taylor, Brianna Thompson, and Emily Ward.
Students enrolled in this career major help individuals of all ages regain physical function and improve mobility under the direction and supervision of a licensed physical therapist. Students utilize contemporary curriculum in an engaging clinical environment. They gain the skills needed to work in a rewarding and satisfying career helping others reach maximum potential and independence.
Through an agreement between ICTC and Connors State College, Physical Therapist Assistant students who have completed the degree plan from CSC, and successfully completed the PTA technical courses at ICTC, may be granted an Associate of Applied Science degree by CSC, as well as a certificate from ICTC.
The ICTC/CSC Physical Therapist Assistant program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE). For more information about the ICTC/CSC Physical Therapist Assistant program, visit the ICTC web site at: www.ictech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.