ICTC eyeing creative ways to start fall semester

Indian Capital Technology Center in Tahlequah had an unusual ending to its spring semester due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and with a recent upward trend in positive cases, it's looking for alternative ways to handle another such semester.
Students at ICTC had completed around three-fourths of their classes when the pandemic forced the shutdown in March. Students were given a choice to either accept the grades they had at the time and proceed into the workforce, or continue through distance learning.
“We finished the semester out,” said Robin Roberts, director of ICTC-Tahlequah. “It was not easy, being a career tech school with hands-on learning. Our health programs, especially – which are required to do clinical in health care facilities – were very tough, but we made it through.”
ICTC held a drive-thru graduation for its students in the Licensed Practical Nursing program Tuesday night. The school has also been recognizing graduates on a billboard on the Bertha Parker Bypass.
Now, ICTC is preparing for the next semester and eyeing alternative ways to have classes.
“We’re going to have to remain flexible and consider safety, but at the same time try to move forward with training,” said Roberts. “So we’ve come up with four different potential teaching formats. We will probably implement one of throughout the year, and fluctuate to one of the others as needed, based on conditions.”
While school officials are not sure what the fall semester will look like, they still plan to begin classes Aug. 13. One option is to have half the students on campus at a time, alternating every other day. The school could also have half of its students in the hands-on workshop while the others complete classroom requirements. The last resort would be distance learning.
“We’re definitely doing a bunch this summer to enhance our distance learning lessons, where they’re much more user-friendly and interactive from the student standpoint,” said Roberts.
There were plans for the school to bring a new residential electrical trades program this semester, but ICTC decided to postpone it for a year. Roberts said it would be difficult to start a new program if students would be subjected to at-home, distance learning.
Currently, ICTC is fully enrolled, with about 75 percent of the enrollees still in high school.
“If things happen at their high school, then we may have to do a timeout or some distance learning if their high school requires it, because of an outbreak,” said Roberts.
Those interested in taking courses at ICTC are encouraged to call and get on a waiting list. Openings typically occur before the semester begins, as students sometimes change their minds for one reason or another. Those who call and show interest might be able to get into a program for the fall.
“By and large, we definitely want people to be safe,” said Roberts. “Training people for skilled labor does require in-person training, and we’re considering safety and exploring various options and creative ways to help students gain these skills so they can be successful in the workplace.”
Check it out
For more information about the Indian Capital Technology Center, visit www.ictctech.com, or call 918-456-2594.
