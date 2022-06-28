Indian Capital Technology Center held its Practical Nursing graduation ceremony in the Rozell Seminar Center of the Tahlequah campus June 16. Certificates were awarded to 17 students who completed the program.
Students who were recognized include: Pearl Angel, Heide Auguston, Dustin Baldanado, Ashlyn Bird, Ashton Bird, Leslie Blair Walls, Tamara Bradley, Kendra Elliott, Tosha Englebright, Rebecca Inman, Jaime Jeffries, Justin Jones, Maddie Martin, Bobby McMurtrey, Chali Oliver, Amy Roberts, and Andrea Rogers.
Students enrolled in this major experience challenging coursework with relevant clinical instruction in a variety of clinical areas. Students work with physicians and nurses in a clinical environment. The ICTC Practical Nursing curriculum guides the student to use critical thinking skills to provide quality patient care.
Upon successful completion, students are prepared for the National Council for Licensure Exams and immediate employment. For more information about the ICTC Practical Nursing program, go to www.ictech.edu.
