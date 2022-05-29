Indian Capital Technology Center held its Rad Tech pinning ceremony on May 24. Completion certificates and pins were awarded to 10 students who completed the Radiologic Technology program.
Students who were recognized include: Katelyn Blocks, Haileyville; Jocelin Bravo, Longtown; Karysa Casaus, Wagoner; Sara Cheater, Tahlequah; Isabel Duarte, Muskogee; Iveth Garcia, Muskogee; Emma Hamilton, Muskogee; Adriana Knoche, Coweta; Rosicela Ortiz, Hulbert; and Jalyn Smith, Muskogee.
Students enrolled in the ICTC Rad Tech program experience challenging coursework with relevant clinical instruction in a variety of clinical areas. Students are taught to utilize advanced radiographic imaging and diagnostic techniques. The Rad Tech curriculum guides the student to utilize critical thinking skills to promote quality patient care while performing radiographic procedures effectively and safely.
The ICTC Rad Tech program is accredited by The Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology and the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education.
