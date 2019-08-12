ICTC honored with Gold Star School Award

OKLAHOMA CITY – Indian Capital Technology Center was honored with the Oklahoma Association of Technology Centers’ Gold Star School Award at the 2019 Oklahoma Summit in Oklahoma City on Aug. 1.
The Gold Star School Award program is designed to recognize technology center districts that have met rigid and demanding criteria demonstrating a high level of excellence in Educational Institution Standards, Student Services, Communications and Marketing, Sending School Relationships, Professional Activities, Business and Industry Services, and Special Initiatives.
“I’m so proud of everything our team accomplished this year," said ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec. "The Gold Star School Award is just one of the pinnacles that spotlights the many amazing things our faculty and staff do in meeting the needs of our students and clients within the Indian Capital district.”
ICTC is ranked as the eighth-largest Oklahoma technology center in total enrollments and the seventh-largest technology center in business and industry services enrollments. ICTC serves over 15,490 enrollees, 50 public school districts, and four private schools in all or part of seven counties with campus locations in Muskogee, Sallisaw, Stilwell, and Tahlequah.
ICTC offers 39 full-time day career majors focusing on meeting the needs of business and industry partners and developing world-class leaders for the workplace. In addition, ICTC offers a diverse selection of short-term and online courses ranging from special interest to industry certification as well as customized business and industry training programs that help businesses succeed.
This is the eighth time ICTC has received the Gold Star School Award.
“The Board of Education appreciates what the ICTC team does each and every day. They deserve this recognition for all of their hard work, and we are certainly proud of them,” said ICTC Board of Education member Roger Sharp.
