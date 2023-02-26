ICTC honors Trucks for You as partner

Indian Capital Technology Center named Trucks for You as their Partner for Progress for the 2023 year.
The company was recognized at the annual Partner celebration hosted by OkACTE in Edmond. Trucks for You was recognized for making outstanding contributions to the promotion and progress of career and technology centers in Oklahoma.
Over the past year, a CDL class has been established and implemented to provide the training needed to boost the number of trained and licensed drivers within the ICTC district and the community. Trucks for You made a significant contribution to assist ICTC to purchase a driving simulator for the CDL training program, which will be a substantial component of the training. Recurrent training with the simulator will also be offered to cover driver proficiency; enhanced driver skills; improved situational awareness and training to keep current drivers up to date.
ICTC's CDL program is a five-week course wherein students earn the commercial learner's permit and undergo training to earn an Oklahoma license. This course includes the pre-trip inspection, defensive driving, coupling, backing maneuvers, basic road skills, and more. Students are supervised at all times. At the completion of the training, the students test through the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety for the Class A license. Students gain financial independence and a career with a CDL license for over-the-road driving or local driving. ICTC and Trucks for You have partnered to set up an advisory committee for ICTC, which will target training and transportation needs for local municipalities, county officials, and trucking companies.
