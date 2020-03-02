The Tahlequah Practical Nursing HOSA community awareness project "Opioid Awareness" was presented on the ICTC-Tahlequah campus, and ICTC students had the opportunity to attend and hear about the personal story of former University of Oklahoma Sooners football player Austin Box.
Gail Box, mother of Austin Box, presented information over the dangers of prescription drugs, the stigma associated with drug addiction, and ways to reverse the epidemic by sharing her personal story regarding the death of her son, Austin, due to an accidental opioid overdose.
Austin died May 19, 2011, from a prescription drug overdose. He was 14 when he suffered his first injury: a stress fracture in his back. At that time, he was playing football, basketball, and baseball at high levels. This was the beginning of chronic pain that continued for the rest of his life. He suffered other injuries which included a hyperextended elbow and after joining the OU football team, he endured knee and elbow surgeries. His mother believes his last injury – a ruptured disc in his back – which occurred at the beginning of the 2010 football season, is what set in motion his abuse of prescription drugs.
When Austin died, he was wearing a wristband quoting this Scripture from Proverbs 27:17: "Iron sharpens iron as one man sharpens another." The Austin Box "12" Foundation has adopted a variation of that idea: "Sharpen Each Other."
