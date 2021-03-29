Adult Health Careers Director Director Debbie Bartel announced that 34 new members and eight second-year alumni members have been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for 2020-2021 at the Indian Capital Technology Center Adult Health Careers campus on March 9.
NTHS members are as follows:
Practical Nursing: Barbara Cash, Lexi Dutra, Taylor Falwell, Angelica Gutierrez, Stephanie Kingery, Katelyn Kirk, Torri McElvany, Samuel Morris, Cheyenne Morris, Lauren Smith, Miranda Spradlin, Charlene Weaver, and Kenneth Wood.
Radiologic Technology: Katelyn Blocks, Jocelin Bravo, Karysa Casaus, Isabel Duarte, Emma Hamilton, Adriana Knoche, Rosicela Ortiz, Sara Parkes, Jalyn Smith, Chris King, and Stephanie Moore.
Occupational Therapy Assistant: Svetlana Buzadzhi, Samantha Carry, Karna Clark, Nancy Clark, Gale Horn, Mikayla Jameson, Kylie Large, Haley Martin, Miranda Martin, and Callison Parker.
NTHS second year members are as follows: Amber Brinlee, Jennifer Cardenas, Mikayla Corn, Rachel Deaton, Samantha Harrell, Maggie Murrell, Derica Roberts, and Ashley Thomas.
The National Technical Honor Society recognizes and honors outstanding student achievement in career and technical education and promotes educational excellence. Students must satisfy all of the following criteria to be eligible for this prestigious honor: have an “A” grade average; have no more than three unexcused absences during a semester; be a member of his or her Career Tech Student Organization; and be recommended by his or her instructor.
The National Technical Honor Society currently serves approximately 100,000 active members and nearly a million since its inception in 1984. Over $250,000 in scholarships is awarded annually to its members. NTHS honors the achievements of top CTE students, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today’s highly competitive, skilled workforce. Indian Capital Technology Center is one of 29 Oklahoma technology centers that develop students for success in the workplace by providing career and technical training and preparing students for advanced educational opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.