Campus Director Vicki Bush announced that 57 students have been newly inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for 2022-'23 at the Indian Capital Technology Center Tahlequah campus on Feb. 22.
New members to NTHS include Joseph Etzkorn, Giseselle Garcia, Sarah Ledesma, Jaliyah Luethje, Lilly Olvera, Brooklyn Osborne, Emily Turner, Elianah Auguston, Addison Brackett, Xarra Carshall, Margaret Carter, Lyndee Davenport, Emiliano Diaz, Awnesty Egans, Yaresly Eligio, Laura Foster, Evan Harkreader, Emalee Kelley, Makayla Malenski, Kaydence Mayberry, Ethan Morrison, Selena Olvera, Karina Ortega, Allyson Sapp, Dayanara Torres, Yulissa Vazquez, Augustus Weir, Matthew Lucas, Kade Stacey, Ryan Alley, Sawyer Brill, Korbin Mercell, Kyle Ogle, Miles Ray, Dominic Vega, Caleb Wofford, Cailee Bowlin, Owen Martin, Dylan Moore, Megan Odle, Debra Smith, Garth Fisher, Joseph Brown, Luke Chaffin, Johnathan Ernst, Jaxon Gregory, Cade Mashburn, Hayden Tanner, and Adam Vazquez.
Honorary second year NTHS members include Emily Eligio, Britany Juarez, Maegan McDaniel, Matthew Langston, Elijah Lindstrom, Jasmine Moreno, and Parker Lane.
The National Technical Honor Society recognizes and honors outstanding student achievement in career and technical education and promotes educational excellence. Students must satisfy all four of the following criteria to be eligible for this prestigious honor. The criteria includes having an "A" grade average; have no more than three unexcused absences during a semester; be a member of his or her Career Tech Student Organization; and be recommended by his or her instructor.
The National Technical Honor Society serves approximately 100,000 active members and nearly a million since its inception in 1984. Over $250,000 in scholarships is awarded annually to its members. NTHS honors the achievements of top CTE students, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today's highly competitive, skilled workforce. Indian Capital Technology Center is one of 29 Oklahoma technology centers that develop students for success in the workplace by providing career and technical training and preparing students for advanced educational opportunities.
