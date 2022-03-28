Tahlequah Indian Capital Technology Center Campus Director Vicki Bush announced that 75 students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for 2021-2022 at the ICTC Tahlequah campus on Feb. 21, 2022.
NTHS members are as follows.
• Business: Jennifer McIntire, Adalia Marshall, Britany Juarez, Leslie Lopez, Maegan McDaniel, and Judith Trejo.
• Service Innovations: Carl Rossingol, Joshua Costner, William Carr, and Rosco Dunn.
• Criminal Justice: Sydni Callaway, Jacob Guinn, Charles Williams, Russell Dibler, Brionka Magareno, Brinley Rinehart, Alex Sandiford, and Elizabeth Sandiford.
• Auto Service Technician: Maurillo Sierra, Caleb Simmons, Christian Garcia, Kelby Lenard, Elisha Bird, Brandon Cole, Austin May, and Trebor McFarland.
• HVAC: Coda Bunch, Jacob Brown, Kyle Carder, Eli Hammer, Boom Rollice, Zachary Stone, Sergio Cantu, Ismael Reyes, Winter Birdtail, and Petra Sustaita.
• Welding: Parker Lane, Andrew Porter, Jon Wisby, William Champlain, Ruben Ellis, Daniel Herrera, and Braeden Hopkins.
• Information Technology: Samuel Shankle, Matthew Langston, Elijah Lindstrom, Jasmine Moreno, Kane Swearingen, and Kelsea Poindexter.
• Licensed Practical Nurse: Heide Auguston, Kendra Elliott, Jamie Jeffries, Bobby McMurtrey, and Amy Roberts.
• Health Careers Certification: Tia Bunch, Kirsten Kelly, Hailey Dotson, Lauren Jones, Maria Martinez, Madison Tidwell, Emily Morrison, Vanessa Ortiz, Emily Ramos, Trinity Reed, David Cox, Elizabeth Cox, Jenna Stovall, Michelle Vega, Megan Wyers, Emily Eligio, Abigail Walker, Alan Iglesias, Dylan Moore, Rylee Crow, and Libby Eastham.
The National Technical Honor Society recognizes and honors outstanding student achievement in career and technical education and promotes educational excellence. Students must satisfy all of the following criteria to be eligible for this prestigious honor: (have an “A” grade average; have no more than three unexcused absences during a semester; be a member of his or her Career Tech Student Organization; and be recommended by his or her instructor.
The NTHS currently serves approximately 100,000 active members and nearly a million since its inception in 1984. Over $250,000 in scholarships is awarded annually to its members. NTHS honors the achievements of top CTE students, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today’s highly competitive, skilled workforce. Indian Capital Technology Center is one of 20 Oklahoma technology centers that develop students for success in the workplace by providing career and technical training and preparing students for advanced educational opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.