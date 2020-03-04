Indian Capital Technology Center Tahlequah Campus Director Robin Roberts has announced that 74 students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for 2019-2020 on Feb. 26.
NTHS new members are: Jolie Chavez, Benjamin Fuller, Vincent Kolb, Roberto Olivas, Edwin Palomares, Tyeisha Williams, Cindy Ramirez, Kristina Hunt, Ashley Brix, Dylan Abel, Kaitlyn Cantu, Yanely ChaCha, Brandy Edwards, Joanna Farias, Braydon Fields, Lizbeth Garcia-Castillo, Luisa Ibarra, Adam Johnson, Dakota Johnson, Ashley Ramirez, Yessenia Gonzalez-Lara, Stephanie Tyler, Jesus Medina, Ethan Bacon, Makenzie Blackman, Ally Chambers, Lydia Chandler, Gisselle Eligio, Katherine Converse, Adriana Esquibel, Hannah Gaches, Sidney Keller, Catelyn Kirk, Megan Lair, Kaylin Littledave, Peyton McMurtrey, McKenna McMurtrey, Maritza Lopez-Chavez, Hannah Owen, Maggie Phillips, Jonathan Sanchez, McKenzie Scott, Mattison Siler, Bryce Smith, Haylei Taylor, Charlsie Whittmore, Trenton Miller, Mackenzie Asia-Ora Perry, Nikolas Bird, Josef Drywater, Cole Ashlock, Jorge Salazar-Alanis, Donovan Hitchcock, Dominic Mills, Saray Ramirez Esquivel, Brian Harless, Jared Nottingham, Corey Cowan, Trevor Dry, Dalton Fritch, Braden Ryals, Roberto Landaverde, Eddy Salinas, Timothy Wilson, Austin Davenport, Marlo Johnston, Thomas Jones, Ashley Baine, Jeanelle Collins, Ravyn Davis, Kindall Haulmark, Dianne Nammari, Sarah Thompson, and Kylee Wells.
Honorary second-year NTHS members are: Darius Thompson, Ricardo Salazar-Alanis, Jessica Wilcox, Louie Boston, Cody Richey, and Steelle Stevens.
The NTHS recognizes and honors outstanding student achievement in career and technical education and promotes educational excellence. Students must satisfy all of the following criteria to be eligible for this prestigious honor: have an “A” grade average; have no more than three unexcused absences during a semester; be a member of his or her Career Tech Student Organization, and; be recommended by his or her Instructor.
The NTHS serves approximately 100,000 active members and nearly a million since its inception in 1984. Over $250,000 in scholarships is awarded annually to its members. NTHS honors the achievements of top CTE students, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today’s highly competitive, skilled workforce. Indian Capital Technology Center is one of 29 Oklahoma technology centers that develop students for success in the workplace by providing career and technical training and preparing students for advanced educational opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.