Indian Capital Technology Center will launch a new Certified Medical Assisting program in March. The Occupational Information Network Resource Center gives this emerging profession a “bright outlook.” Employer requests are increasing, and, according to the American Association of Medical Assistants, average hourly salaries range from $17.74 to $21.21.
Medical assistants support the daily operations of front and back offices in a variety of health care settings, including physician’s offices and ambulatory surgical units. Health care employers increasingly want certified medical assistants – a need driven by federal requirements. For example, the Medicaid Promoting Interoperability (PI) program allows only credentialed medical assistants and licensed health care professionals to enter medication, lab, and diagnostic imaging orders into its system.
The 441-hour program starts Monday, March 23, at the ICTC-Muskogee campus with a one-hour general health care orientation and a 40-hour Anatomy and Physiology/Medical Terminology 1 class, which will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-10 p.m. The program’s next seven classes are: Anatomy & Physiology/Medical Terminology 2, 40 hours; Administrative Procedures, 40 hours; Clinical Lab and Procedures 1, 50 hours; Clinical Lab and Procedures 2, 50 hours; Pharmacology, 40 hours; Phlebotomy, 60 hours; and Clinicals, 120 hours. Students who successfully complete the program can take the National Certified Medical Assistant certification exam.
“ICTC strives to meet the needs of our area’s key industry sectors, and health care is certainly one of them,” says April C. Murelio, ICTC Adult Career Development district administrator. “Offering health care training in the evenings gives people the opportunity and skills to change careers or to promote to credentialed areas of health care.”
For information about Certified Medical Assisting or ICTC’s other evening classes in Muskogee, call 918-348-7966. Information about all campuses is one www.ictctech.coursestorm.com.
