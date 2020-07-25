MUSKOGEE – The Indian Capital Technology Center's Oklahoma Procurement Technical Assistance Center, formerly the Oklahoma Bid Assistance Network program, looks to assist business owners needing a new strategy.
ICTC is hosting a seminar on Aug. 27 to assist every business owner or entrepreneur to form a sound strategy. This seminar will guide folks to create a purpose with long-term and short-term goals to ensure they are using their time, energy, and money wisely.
Speaker Shelley Cadamy will be the presenter for the seminar. She is a strategist, consensus builder, and advocate for no-nonsense effectiveness. Shelley has built, turned around, and helped transform organizations and businesses since 1994.
The seminar will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the ICTC-Muskogee campus, 2403 N. 41st St. E. The fee for the seminar is $25.
For more information or to enroll, call Katey Sherrick-Blair at 918-348-7940 or email katey.sherrickblair@ictech.edu.
