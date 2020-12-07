Indian Capital Technology Center was recently named the best community college in Oklahoma per an article published in the Association of Career and Technology Education’s CareerTech Update SmartBrief according to Stacker.com.
Stacker looked at 2020 data from Niche, a ranking and reviewing website, to find the top community colleges in every state across the country.
“I’m so proud of our team for this huge accomplishment," said ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec. "This speaks volumes of our staff’s love and dedication for serving our students. We try to make everything we do about helping students succeed by training them to become gainfully employed in the programs they came for.”
Indian Capital Technology Center has four campus locations in Muskogee, Sallisaw, Stilwell, and Tahlequah, and an Adult Health Careers campus located in Muskogee. Construction planning has begun for a Wagoner County campus that will be located in the Coweta area.
“Congratulations to the ICTC team on this great honor. The Board is very proud of our staff for the wonderful jobs they do. They deserve this recognition,” said ICTC Board of Education President Darrell Russell.
Indian Capital Technology Center has been recognized by the Oklahoma Association of Career and Technology Education as a Gold Star School nine times. It is ranked as the 11th largest Oklahoma technology center in total enrollments and the fourth largest technology center in full-time enrollments. ICTC serves over 12,522 enrollees, 50 public school districts, and four private schools in all or part of seven counties.
ICTC offers 30 full-time career majors focusing on meeting the needs of business and industry partners and developing world-class leaders for the workplace. In addition, ICTC offers a diverse selection of short-term and online courses ranging from special interest to industry certification, as well as customized business and industry training programs that help businesses succeed.
