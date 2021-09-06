ICTC named Gold Star School

Indian Capital Technology Center was honored with the Oklahoma Association of Technology Centers' Gold Star School Award at the 2021 Oklahoma Summit on Aug. 2.
The Gold Star School Award program recognizes technology center districts that have met rigid and demanding criteria demonstrating a high level of excellence in educational institution standards, student services, communications and marketing, sending school relationships, professional activities, business and industry services, and special initiatives.
ICTC offers 39 full-time day career majors focusing on meeting the needs of business and industry partners and developing world-class leaders for the workplace. In addition, ICTC offers a diverse selection of short-term and online courses ranging from special interest to industry certification, as well as customized business and industry training programs that help businesses to succeed.
This is the 10th time ICTC has received the Gold Star School Award.
"I'm so proud of everything our team accomplished this year," said ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec said. "The Gold Star School Award is just one of the pinnacles that highlights the many amazing things our faculty and staff do in meeting the needs of our students and clients throughout the ICTC district."
ICTC Board of Education President Darrell Russell agreed: "The Board of Education appreciates everything the ICTC team does. They deserve this recognition for all their hard work, and we are very proud of them."
