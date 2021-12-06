Indian Capital Technology Center is now taking applications for admission to its Adult Health Careers programs, excluding Physical Therapist Assistant, for the 2022-2023 school year.
ICTC's Adult Health Careers programs include Practical Nursing, Radiology Technology, Surgical Technology, and joint partnerships with Connors State College to offer Occupational Therapy Assistant and Physical Therapy Assistant. OTA, Rad Tech, and PTA are offered at the Muskogee campus only; Surg Tech is offered at the Sallisaw campus only; and PN is offered at all four ICTC campuses in Muskogee, Sallisaw, Stilwell, and Tahlequah.
All of these programs are for postsecondary students only and applicants must complete specific entrance requirements to be considered for admission. The deadline for the completion of the application process is as follows: Rad Tech, March 22, 2022; Practical Nursing and Surg Tech, April 4, 2022; and Occupational Therapy Assistant, April 19, 2022.
Applications are available at all ICTC campuses or online at www.ictech.edu. For more information, contact Joie Sneed, Adult Health Careers Recruiter/Advisor, at 918-913-3923 or 918-348-7998 or joie.sneed@ictech.edu.
