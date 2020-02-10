Microsoft Excel 1 begins March 3 at Indian Capital Technology Center-Tahlequah campus. This class will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a total of 12 hours.
Students will learn to organize, analyze, and report data, as well as enter, move, and copy data. They will also learn to create and navigate spreadsheets.
Tuition for the class is $150, which includes all materials. To enroll in this class or for more information, contact Spencer Roth at spencer.roth@ictech.edu or call 918-348-7945.
ICTC is also now offering electrical continuing education units approved by the Construction Industries Board-Electrical Examining Committee. Adult Ed Instructor Ted Grigsby is the trainer for the class. The cost for the one-day class is $80 per student. The class will be held at the ICTC-Muskogee campus, Building C, at 2403 N. 41st St. East.
The first Electrical CEU class will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. The next available class will be Saturday, March 28, 8 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. To check additional classes, go to the OK Construction Industries Board website, www.cibok.gov. For more information, call Jerry Hooper at 918-348-7990 or e-mail jerry.hooper@ictech.edu.
