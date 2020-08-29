Indian Capital Technology Center is offering a specialized training courses.
A heavy equipment operator class at the Tahlequah campus starting Sept. 14. It will meet Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Through a partnership between the ICTC Business and Industry Services department and Cherokee Nation, students will learn safety parameters for heavy equipment and operational procedures for an excavator, backhoe, and skid steer. An advanced class with additional equipment is planned.
A medical assistant class is set to begin Oct. 6, and will meet Tuesday and Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Students will learn to prepare patients for procedures by their vitals, recording medical histories, and working with patients to assist doctor and nurses, plus cover anatomy and physiology. Students will take a certification test at the end of training. Enrollment is limited in this class, which in in partnership with Cherokee Nation and ICTC.
To enroll in classes or for more information, call Shawnna Coachman at 918-348-7937.
