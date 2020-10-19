Inventory management can save a business money and help fulfill customers' orders and needs. Knowing what is in the warehouse and how to manage the supply chain is the backbone of business.
An inventory management class is set for Oct. 20 and 22, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the ICTC-Muskogee campus. Attendees will learn the ABCs of cycle counting, order points, storing, and using inventory. This includes the management of raw materials, components and finished products, as well as warehousing and processing. Other topics are supply chain management, lead-time reduction, and carrying costs.
To register or for more information, call Spencer Roth at 918-348-7945, or visit the office at 2403 North 41st St. E.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.