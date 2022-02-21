Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.