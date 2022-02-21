MUSKOGEE – Indian Capital Technology Center is offering a series of training for leadership growth to give women the knowledge and tools to perform at their optimal level.
Session three, “The Secrets of Body Language,” is scheduled for Thursday, March 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Participants in this training will learn to identify the nonverbal communication through body behavior of facial expressions, gestures, body postures, eye movement, touch, and space.
Understanding body language helps workers to read unspoken messages and nonverbal signals. It can help individuals to seal the deal, sell a product, or gain employment.
The fourth session, "The Art of Public Speaking," will be on Thursday, April 14, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Public speakers must be able to speak well, use proper grammar without using verbal crutches, speak loudly enough, and enunciate.
The fifth session, "Change is an Oxymoron," is set for Thursday, May 12, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. In this session, participants will learn to take concrete steps to make change easier by addressing hesitation by enlisting the help of others, setting up plans, and managing stressors.
The final session will be "The Power of Emotional Intelligence" and is set for Thursday, June 9, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Emotional Intelligence, otherwise known as EQ, is the ability to understand, use, and manage one own’s emotions in positive ways to relieve stress, communicate effectively, empathize with others, overcome challenges, and defuse conflict.
Anna Irwin, a Human Behavior Specialist, will be the trainer for the Success Series. She assists individuals as they master their communication and leadership skills, ensuring they become invaluable members of any team or company they are part of. Irwin has worked with numerous organizations across the state to improve their leadership, communication, and cohesiveness skills.
Each session is $99, and the training will be held at the Indian Capital Technology Center, Muskogee campus, Building C. For more information or to enroll, call Katey Sherrick-Blair or Kathy Adair at 918-682-1965. All materials will be included and space will be allowed for social distancing. For information, visit www.ictech.edu.
