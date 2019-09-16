MUSKOGEE – Indian Capital Technology Center has scheduled the Supervisory Academy I for the Muskogee campus on Oct. 8, beginning at 8 a.m. until noon, and meeting each Tuesday for 11 weeks.
Some topics covered will be ABC’s of supervision, communication, delegating, problem solving, and conflict resolution. This is training is appropriate for lead employees and new supervisors, or a good refresher and update.
Phyllis A. Sprague is instructor and draws on 30-plus years of leadership experience in all aspects of human resources. Sprague has worked in the manufacturing, health care, and hospitality industries.
For more information or to enroll, call Shawnna Coachman at 918-348-7937, or Kathy Adair at 918-348-7939.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.