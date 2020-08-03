MUSKOGEE - Indian Capital Business and Industry Training is being offered at the ICTC-Muskogee campus, 2403 N. 41st St. East.
The Supervisory Academy will help those in supervisory or management positions master the basics of business by learning key principles to lead a team.
The training for the Supervisory Academy begins Sept. 9 and meets each Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a total of 40 hours of class. Contact Spencer Roth at 918-348-7945 to register or for more information.
A class in Microsoft Excel is also set to begin Sept. 9. Participants will learn to create and navigate spreadsheets to be more effective on the job. The class will meet each Tuesday and Thursday, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
The Inventory Management class begins Oct. 20. Attendees will answer the question: Is inventory controlling you or your business? Attendees will learn the ABCs of cycle counting, order points, supply chain management, lead-time reduction, plus other techniques.
The class meets for two days from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Roth to register or for more information.
Quick Changeover Techniques will begin Oct. 29. Participants will learn to increase productivity and reduce changeover time. Contact Roth to register or for more information.
For more information about Indian Capital Business and Industry Training class start dates and times, call 918-682-1965.
