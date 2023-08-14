Indian Capital Technology Center was honored with the Oklahoma Association of Technology Centers’ Gold Star School Award at the 2023 Oklahoma Summit Awards Ceremony on July 31.
The Gold Star School Award program is designed to recognize technology center districts that have met demanding criteria demonstrating a high level of excellence in educational institution standards, student services, communications and marketing, sending school relationships, professional activities, business and industry services, and special initiatives.
“I’m so proud of our team,” said ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec. “The Gold Star School Award is just one of the achievements that shows the many outstanding things our faculty and staff do in meeting the needs of our students and business and industry clients throughout the Indian Capital district.”
ICTC offers 22 full-time day programs focusing on meeting the needs of business and industry partners and developing world-class leaders for the workplace. In addition, ICTC offers a diverse selection of short-term and online courses ranging from special interest to industry certification as well as customized business and industry training programs that help businesses succeed. This is the 12th time ICTC has received the Gold Star School Award.
“On behalf of the Board of Education, I want to congratulate the ICTC team for a job well done. They deserve this recognition for all their hard work, and we are very proud of them,” said ICTC Board of Education Vice President Darrell Russell.
