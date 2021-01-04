Most educational institutions have had to undergo significant changes since March 2020. In response to COVID-19, schools around the country began requiring their students to wear masks, socially distance, and some schools transferred to online learning entirely.
For some types of education, though, online learning is very difficult and staff prefer to keep teaching their classes face-to-face. The Indian Capital Technology Center in Tahlequah is one of these institutions.
“At the technology center, we have a lot of hands-on, so we prefer our students to still be in class as opposed to remote learning,” said Vick Bush, director at ICTC. “Several things have changed though. We follow COVID guidelines, such as quarantining and utilizing remote learning with anyone who has tested positive or been in contact with someone that has tested positive.”
Due to the nature of the courses at ICTC, remote learning would be nearly impossible for an entire semester. The tech center focuses on courses such as welding, heavy equipment operation, and automotive service. In order to effectively learn these trades, it is almost necessary for the students to learn by practicing it in person as opposed to watching an instructor demonstrate it over the internet.
The students at ICTC, ranging from high school age to adults, have followed the guidelines that have been set well, according to Bush. Because of this, Bush said that no changes this semester will be made as far as COVID-19 guidelines. She believes the guidelines in place are doing a good job already and thinks that most schools are likely going to continue following them.
“We still require masks, all of that stays the same,” said Bush. “I think most schools are going to have to stay the same.”
Despite all of the challenges that have been thrown their way, Bush is very pleased and proud of how well all of the students at ICTC have been able to adjust to the change. She said that, while it is obviously not easy, they understand that it is necessary during this current time.
“It’s been a challenge to everyone, but I think it has become much more normal over the past year. Our students have all adjusted well and they realize it is necessary for this day and time, and they have done it because they want to be in class.”
ICTC resumed its regular class schedule on Jan. 4.
