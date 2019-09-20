ICTC seminar updates employers on medical marijuana regulations

Indian Capital Technology Center will host a seminar to update employers regarding medical marijuana on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 9-11 a.m., at the ICTC-Tahlequah campus.
The presenter, Stephanie Duran, is an associate attorney with the Tulsa firm GableGotwals.
She will cover what the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Act currently requires of employers, and also issues in recruiting and retention involving existing employees.
Duran's practice focuses on helping employers proactively comply with labor and employment laws, and defending employers in labor and employment litigation, arbitration, and administrative proceedings. She also represents clients in criminal defense. Duran graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law.
There is no charge, but pre-registration is required. Those interested in attending should contact Shawnna Coachman at 918-348-7937, or Kathy Adair at 918-348-7939 or Kathy.adair@ictech.edu.
