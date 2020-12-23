Indian Capital Technology Center Tahlequah Health Occupation Students of America students collected and donated toys to Indian Child Welfare as a part of their December community service project.
ICTC service project
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Graveside services for David Glynn Hullinger, 67 of Tulsa are 2:00 pm, December 29, 2020, in the Tahlequah City Cemetery under the care of Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com. David Glynn Hullinger was born in Tahlequah, Oklaho…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] David Glynn Hullinger 67, asbestos heat and frost installer, died December 21, 2020. Graveside service 2:00 pm December 29, 2020, Tahlequah City Cemetery. online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
WELLING [mdash] William A. Fullerton 82, Welling, Machinist died December 21, 2020 graveside service 12:00 pm Monday December 28, 2020, Crittenden Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
FORT GIBSON [mdash] age 53. Interior Designer. Died Thursday, December 17th, 2020 in Muskogee, OK. Services Pending.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Gordon French, 64 year old Dump truck driver of Tahlequah died December 18, 2020. No services at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
