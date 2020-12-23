ICTC service project

Indian Capital Technology Center Tahlequah Health Occupation Students of America students collected and donated toys to Indian Child Welfare as a part of their December community service project. Participants include, back row from left: Caitlin Garner, Jaedynn Scott, Ashlyn Guinn, Kylie Stilwell, Jadyn Dawson, Lola Brownfield, Michael Mose, Carlee Gideon, Lily Massingill, Myriam Landaverde, Juli Torrento, and Evangeline Carpenter. Front row: Harley Handle and Ashlynn Berry.

Indian Capital Technology Center Tahlequah Health Occupation Students of America students collected and donated toys to Indian Child Welfare as a part of their December community service project.

Tags

Trending Video