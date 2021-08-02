Tahlequah Indian Capital Technology Center Director Vicki Bush has announced classes will begin Aug. 12 for all full-time day programs.
The morning session runs 8 to 11 a.m.; the afternoon session runs from noon to 3 p.m. Bus transportation is provided to and from partner high schools for secondary students currently enrolled at ICTC. Buses will begin running regular routes Aug. 12 and all secondary students are expected to start on this date, regardless of when their high schools begin.
Full-time day programs at the ICTC-Tahlequah campus include: auto collision repair technology, automotive service technology, business management and administration, criminal justice, electricity, health careers certification, heating and air, heavy equipment, information technology, practical nursing, service careers, and welding.
For more information, call 918-456-2594 or 1-800-340-2594.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.