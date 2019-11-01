MUSKOGEE - Indian Capital Technology Center will host a Feral Hog Management Seminar Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 9:30 a.m. at the Muskogee campus in the Building C, Brackeen Center Seminar Room.
This presentation may be of interest to those who need more information on what can be done to control the feral hog problem. Topics covered will be feral hog management techniques, including current and evolving practices for hog control and trapping. Multiple traps will be on-site for demonstration and education.
There is no charge for the seminar, but preregistration is required. Call Shawnna Coachman at 918-348-7937 or Kathy Adair at 918-348-7939, or visit the campus at 2403 N. 41st St. East.
