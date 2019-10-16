STILWELL – The Oklahoma Bid Assistance Network will be hosting a workshop at the Indian Capital Technology Center-Stilwell campus Oct. 24 at 9 p.m.
Those interested in bidding or learning how to become a government contractor should attend the "Government Contracting: First Steps" workshop.
Federal, state, and local governments represent the largest consumer of goods and services, such as medical supplies, linens, construction, catering, counseling services, religious services, pest control, janitorial services and supplies – just to name a few. Topics are OBAN; benefits of government contracting; System for Award Management and getting registered; DUNS Number – why one is needed and how to get one; and capability statements; and industry codes and the role they play in government contracting.
There is no charge, but registration is required by contacting Katey Blair at 918-348-7940 or katey.sherrickblair@ictech.edu.
