Indian Capital Technology Center-Tahlequah campus recently had three students compete and place at the Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference and Competition from the Business Management and Administration program.
Leslie Lopez, Tahlequah, secondary student, won third place in Health Administration Procedures and sixth place in Medical Terminology Concepts.
Kelli Nichols, Tahlequah, post-secondary student, won sixth place in Management, Marketing, and HR Concepts; sixth place in Financial Math and Analysis Concepts; and sixth place in Health Administration Procedures.
Carleigh Gilliam, Fort Gibson, post-secondary student, won first place in Management, Marketing and HR Concepts; and third place in Health Administration Procedures.
Any student who places first through fifth are national qualifiers. ICTC sends first-place winners to nationals, and Gilliam has met this criterion. She will be able to compete at the national level in both of her events: Health Administration Procedures and Management, Marketing, and Human Resource Concepts. This year's BPA National Competition will be virtual.
Jill Fisher is their BPA adviser and instructor.
