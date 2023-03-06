Participation in community service projects is a large part of the program curriculum and CareerTech student organization activities at Indian Capital Technology Center.
For the past 16 years, students in the Service Careers program at the ICTC-Stilwell campus have taken on the monumental task of helping lay out, mark, and paint the Stilwell High School football field before every home game at James Bradley Memorial field. The students met with Athletic Director Ronnie Littlejohn and Head Coach Beau Collins prior to the beginning of football season to discuss and plan the project and began laying out fields before the first home scrimmage.
Students involved in this project include Grace Allen, Jonathan Bieber, Dillon Coon, Brittany Knight, Colton Newman, Riya Poplin, Caylee Thompson, Charels Winkler, Landon Yarbrough, Jared Caudle, Tyler Dale, Ryan Duncan, Ashley Green, Aurora Harjo, Joey Olive, Madison Swatsenberg, Christopher Tomlinson, Kyle White, and Logan Young.
The students worked with local artist Sheila Bruner on the layout of the field, the gridwork, and designing and painting the school mascot.
There have been many benefits to this community service project being performed by the ICTC students, including relieving Stilwell High School coaching staff from being pulled away from daily coaching duties and allowing them to focus more time and attention on working with their athletes. SHS also purchased materials for the project, but ICTC students performed the labor, gained valuable work experience, and improved their skills sets needed to complete the project.
In addition, the football field was transformed into results that were aesthetically pleasing, and this project promoted a large amount of civic involvement, and instilled a strong sense of community pride. The work done on this project will also be something the ICTC students will remember for the rest of their lives and they can add to their career portfolios.
"We love it when our students can get involved with community service projects and give back to the communities where we are located," said ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec. "Mr. Gilstrap and his students do a great job of getting the Stilwell High School football field ready each year, and we're very proud of the hard work they put into this project."
