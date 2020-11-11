With the help of welding students at the Indian Capital Technology Center, the Tahlequah Fire Department recently received a new piece of equipment to keep hoses in order at fire station No. 2.
As part of an organization called Skills USA, which instills leadership, the welding students offered their services to community members and found a need for a hose reel at the fire department.
“The students went and sought out projects to help the community,” said welding instructor Mitch Ogle. “So through their connections, they found out the fire department needed that hose reel, so we built it for them with donated material.”
Mikey Fisher and other ICTC students used five days of school time to make the metal reel. Painted red to match the fire engines, with TFD cut out at the top, the reel is slated to be installed at the station sometime next week.
Fisher said it took a group effort to bring his idea to life.
“Capt. [Joe] Enlow gave me the idea,” said Fisher. “He wanted one and said to make it look good. So me and my friend Nick and Harley put it together. They helped weld it and I helped manufacture the design. Then we sent it to the auto body at the vo-tech and had them paint it for us.”
Fisher first became affiliated with the TFD through the Cherokee Nation’s Summer Youth Employment Program, which provides youth with work experience in an effort to prepare them for the working world. It’s a program Fire Chief Casey Baker said he wishes was around when he was younger, because students who work for the department get to hang out with the firefighters, take care of the equipment at the station, and complete any projects TFD needs finished.
“Since [Fisher] worked down here, he saw how we take care of our equipment and pride ourselves on making a lot of our stuff look nice, so he thought we needed a little bit better hose reel,” said Baker. “One of their jobs is to wash out the bay and wash the trucks, so he used it quite a bit, and he took it upon himself to do it and kind of surprised me with it. It’s pretty nice.”
The summer youth workers have helped paint fences, remodel a bathroom, update storage facilities and hang up shelves. They also help around the station wherever they can.
Meanwhile, the ICTC welding class will continue looking for community projects. The work students accomplish for others in the area is proof, Ogle said, that youth don’t deserve the bad reputations often associated with younger generations.
“People are always talking about the youth today and how bad they are,” said Ogle. “I don’t see that. With the guys I get through here, we’ve been having full classes ever year for the past seven or eight years, and 90 percent of them are good, country folks from around here. They know right from wrong and most of them are good people. So I wouldn’t be the one saying that about today’s youth. They’re hard workers and they don’t mind sweating.”
Get help
Nonprofit organizations and other groups in need of a project can reach out to the ICTC welding department at 918-456-2594, or to Ogle at 918-708-3698.
