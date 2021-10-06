Indian Capital Technology Center-Tahlequah campus director Vicki Bush recently announced that two ICTC-Tahlequah campus heating and air conditioning students, Zach Stone and Boom Rollice, were recognized with the Clifford H. “Ted” Rees Jr. Scholarship Foundation Scholarship.
The Clifford H. “Ted” Rees Jr. Scholarship Foundation, an AHRI Charitable Foundation, in partnership with SkillsUSA offers eight one-time, merit-based $2,500 scholarships to SkillsUSA students who are currently enrolled in HVACR or a general construction program and will be pursuing college/post secondary career training in the HVACR industry. The scholarship is intended to provide tuition support in the 2021-2022 school year.
Zach and Boom are in the last year of the two-year HVAC program at the ICTC-Tahlequah campus as high school students, and both students plan to further their careers in the HVAC field.
"We want to congratulate both Zach and Boom for this outstanding accomplishment. This scholarship speaks very highly of their competency in the HVAC field, and we wish them continued success," said ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec.
