Indian Capital Technology Center-Tahlequah Health Careers Certification students, feom left, Charlsie Whittmore, Kaylin Littledave, and Rayven Hardison are spreading awareness about life-threatening bleeding through a community awareness project called "Stop The Bleed." They are teaching students from ICTC, Hulbert, and Tahlequah what to do in emergency situations and how to save a life by stopping the bleed.