Among the educational systems that had to build a distance learning plan in about a week's time is Indian Capital Technology Center.
Like many schools, ICTC offered choices on how students from its four campuses finish out the school year.
"Our staff completed the massive task of developing a distance learning plan in just a matter of days," said Tony Pivec, ICTC superintendent. "On behalf of our Board of Education and our community, I commend and thank all school employees for their hard work and commitment."
The four ICTC campuses are running on skeleton crews right now.
"Shipping and receiving goes to each campus. We're still answering questions from students and parents. The IT staff is still working to facilitate any online classes, and maintenance is working when needed," said Pivec.
ICTC serves students who are at different points in their lives. High school juniors and seniors tend to attend for half the day, while adult students may go all day. Much of the curricula is already available online, and that will continue, according to Pivec.
For many programs, the methodology is typically hands-on, but each one has lectures, or textbook or online work. Pivec acknowledged that classes such as welding and auto body repair do not adapt as well as other courses, like business ones.
Before students go into any lab or workshop setting, they must learn safety components, and some programs are being restructured so more online or paper tasks are completed before hands-on portions are available.
"Like many of the surrounding schools, some students may or may not have internet or computers at home, so that's why we have both options," said Pivec.
Some instructors are doing Zoom meetings and using the Canvas app to update assignments, and students have to "meet" with instructors at least once a week through video or phone conferencing.
"Teachers submit weekly lesson plans like they did before," said Pivec. "A school is not a building; it is a family of caring, knowledgeable professionals making a difference for students every day. ICTC is home to some of the best staff out there, and they will finish the school year strong."
Some adults can take a leave of absence and restart next semester, and others have made individualized accommodations.
"We know this change is difficult for all parties, and there is a sadness about missing state and national contests, credential testing, completion ceremonies and more. But rest assured, students and their families can count on ICTC to support them now and in the future with their workplace training needs," said Pivec.
When possible, classes for the adult career development program have been moved online.
"There are thousands of classes we had already adapted to online learning," said Pivec.
ICTC also offers training sessions for area business and industry partners, such as Schwan's, Backwoods Food Manufacturing, Georgia-Pacific, and the Cherokee Nation. Those have been moved back to after April 30, and Pivec said whenever possible, they will be moved online.
ICTC offers quite a few health care programs in Tahlequah, Muskogee, and Sallisaw.
"This has probably been the most difficult on the adult health students, because not only are they having to move online with instructions, they have to work around clinicals. The access to clinic space and time has been limited during the COVID-19 event," said Pivec.
Clinicals are being pushed to a later time frame. While Pivec understands the clinic and hospital side of the situation, accrediting agencies mandate students to have so many clinical hours.
He said it's a Catch-22 because they want the students to get finished so they can help with this pandemic. But clinics and hospitals may not have the ability to train right now or want to risk exposing the students to the coronavirus.
"We need to come up with good solutions to get these students through so they can help on the frontlines. We don't fault anyone; no one wants a half-trained nurse," said Pivec. "We want to get those students out there and relieve some of that pressure that's on them [health care workers]."
Recently, ICTC staff gathered up PPE - masks, gloves, shoe booties - from all of the programs and broke them up into equal batches to distribute to various health care facilities in the district.
"The last couple of days, we've delivered it to our clinical partners - clinics and hospitals - that allow our students to do clinical work. We're giving back to them," said Pivec. "These facilities have helped us for years with clinical opportunities for our students; it's now our turn to help them stay protected."
Health care agencies that received donations include: Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah and Sallisaw; Cherokee Nation clinics in Tahlequah and Muskogee; Stilwell Memorial Hospital; Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center; St. Francis Hospital in Muskogee; and emergency management offices in Muskogee and Wagoner counties.
"We had more than we thought," said Pivec. "Our auto body had some masks and protective gloves. We're pulling from a few places you wouldn't expect."
He said ICTC will continue to focus on what it can do for the community.
"Our thoughts really go out to the health care workers," said Pivec.
