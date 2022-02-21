STILWELL – Participation in community service projects plays a large part of the curriculum and CareerTech student organization at Indian Capital Technology Center.
For the past 15 years, students in the Service Careers program at the ICTC-Stilwell campus have taken on the task of helping lay out, mark, and paint the Stilwell High School football field before every home game at James Bradley Memorial field. The students met with Athletic Director Ronnie Littlejohn and Head Coach Don Harrison prior to the beginning of football season to discuss and plan the project and began laying out fields before the first home scrimmage.
Participating students included: Grace Allen, Trevor Case, Rodney Elmore, Tylan Goodrich, Ashley Green, Ivorie Greenlee, Logan Halm, Nickalas Hammer, Bryce Ketcher, Ethan Moreno, Colton Newman, Joey Olive, Sebastian Ritter, Jose Sam, Elsie Winkler, Landon Yarbrough, Kaden York, and Logan Young. The students worked with local artist Sheila Bruner on the layout of the field, the gridwork, and designing and painting the school mascot.
The project has benefited the school in different ways, such as relieving the Stilwell coaching staff from field duty, allowing them to focus on working with athletes.
SHS was responsible for purchasing materials, and ICTC students performed the labor. In the process, they gained valuable work experience and improved their skills sets needed to complete the project. Students will be able to add this experience to their work portfolios.
“We love it when our students can get involved with community service projects and give back to the communities in which we are located. Mr. Gilstrap and his students do a great job of getting the Stilwell High School football field ready each year, and we’re very proud of the hard work they put forth with this project,” said ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.